Jet with 104 passengers crashes just after takeoff in Cuba

TARA FOWLER
A passenger jet crashed shortly after takeoff in Cuba Friday. So far, three survivors have been found among the wreckage.

Photos from the scene showed first responders standing among the smoking debris. The plane, a Boeing 737 rented by Cubana airlines, had just left José Martí International Airport outside Havana, Cuban state TV reported. Cubana confirmed the flight had crashed.

The plane was carrying 104 passengers and additional crew members, and heading to the city of Holguin, on the eastern part of Cuba, according to Granma, the official newspaper of Cuba's Communist Party.

The three survivors found thus far are in critical condition at the hospital, Granma reported.

The weather at the time of takeoff was clear, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

ABC News' Joshua Hoyos contributed to this report.
