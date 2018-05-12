ISIS reportedly claims responsibility for deadly Paris stabbing

M.L. NESTEL
Before a man wielding a knife in central Paris Saturday killed one person and wounded four others, witnesses allegedly heard him shout "Allahu akbar" -- Arabic for "God is great" -- after which ISIS reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Paris Prosecutor Franois Molins told reporters the evening's bloodshed, where authorities confirmed an attacker wielding a knife murdered one person, is already being investigated to determine whether it was an act of terror.

"Based on testimony of eyewitnesses who said they heard the attacker saying [Allahu] Akbar and because of the method of the attack it's the anti-terror unit who is in charge of the investigation," he said.

Hours after the incident the terrorist group ISIS claimed the killer as one of its "soldiers," the Associated Press reported.

Pierre Gaudin, the Paris Police Prefecture director, said five people were assaulted. The attack happened just after 9 p.m. in the 2nd arrondissement of Paris, rue Monsigny, he said.

The alleged assailant was shot by the police and was pronounced dead.

"The police intervened immediately and the individual died," he said.

In addition to the person who died, two others were seriously injured and were transferred to George Pompidou Hospital, he added. Two other victims sustained minor injuries.

ABC News' Joshua Hoyos contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
1 man dead after boat capsizes on Lake Conroe
Paris stabbing: Assailant and 1 other killed, 4 injured
1 in custody after high-speed chase in NW Houston
Officer caught on video appearing to punch teenager in face
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Missing Laredo girl found safe
Prince album coming in 2019
1 killed in single-vehicle rollover wreck in SW Houston
Show More
Police arrest burglary suspect, catch him dancing on camera
Officials seek suspect who tripped and sexually assaulted teen
Man caught on camera stealing 3 cases of beer from Chevron
Parents suing school district after son exposed to porn
Experts fear 'super' bed bug may be in Houston area
More News