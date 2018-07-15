WOMAN KILLED

Investigators find vehicle taken from murdered woman's Cypress home

Vehicle taken from the home of murder victim found at Willowbrook Mall.

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
The vehicle that was taken from the Cypress home where a woman was found dead has been recovered.

Deputies say the 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Texas license BC48217 was found in the parking lot of Willowbrook Mall around 10 p.m. Saturday night.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a citizen actually spotted the vehicle and alerted authorities.

Neighbors of the woman who was found dead in her home are speaking out.



Investigators say the vehicle and several other items were taken from the home of Pamela Johnson, 62.

Johnson was found dead inside her home on Bent Pine Drive Friday night.

Detectives with the Harris County Sheriff's Office say she was a victim of murder.

No other information about the ongoing investigation has been released at this time.

If you have any information on her death call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
