CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --The vehicle that was taken from the Cypress home where a woman was found dead has been recovered.
Deputies say the 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Texas license BC48217 was found in the parking lot of Willowbrook Mall around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
Update. HCSC Homicide have recovered murder victims PT cruiser. A citizen saw the vehicle parked last night at Willowbrook Mall. Vehicle is now being processed.— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 15, 2018
The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a citizen actually spotted the vehicle and alerted authorities.
Investigators say the vehicle and several other items were taken from the home of Pamela Johnson, 62.
Johnson was found dead inside her home on Bent Pine Drive Friday night.
Detectives with the Harris County Sheriff's Office say she was a victim of murder.
No other information about the ongoing investigation has been released at this time.
If you have any information on her death call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.