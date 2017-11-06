Investigators: Drunk man assaulted deputy during arrest

Christopher Yarbrough assaulted a deputy who found him intoxicated and asleep in his car, according to investigators with Harris County Precinct 4. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities have arrested a man they say drunkenly assaulted a deputy attempting to arrest him.

According to Harris County Precinct 4, deputies were responding to a suspicious vehicle call in the 5500 block of Golden Hollow Court when they found Christopher Yarbrough, 43, asleep and apparently intoxicated in his car.

As deputies attempted to arrest him, Yarbrough became combative and physically assaulted a deputy, according to investigators.

Yarbrough was booked into Harris County jail and charged with assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony. He posted a $5,000 bond.

