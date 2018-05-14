Invasion of privacy case against embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens dropped

The invasion of privacy case against embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has been dropped by St. Louis prosecutors.Prosecutors said they intend to refile at a later date, but want a special prosecutor appointed to do so.Greitens, who is married, has admitted to having an affair with his former hairdresser in 2015, the year before he was elected governor. The woman told investigators that during a sexual encounter in the basement of Greitens' home, while she was bound and blindfolded, she saw a flash through the blindfold and heard the sound of a cellphone camera going off. Greitens then threatened her with the release of the picture should she ever reveal the affair, she said.Missouri's felony invasion of privacy law prohibits taking compromising, unauthorized photos and transmitting images "in a manner that allows access to that image via computer."Prosecutors have acknowledged that they don't possess the picture at the heart of the case but were granted a warrant earlier this month to search the governor's personal email account.For his part, Greitens has not answered whether he took the picture and has denied that he blackmailed the woman. He has called the proceedings against him a "political witch hunt" and has vowed to stay on as governor, despite calls for him to resign by several of the state's leaders.