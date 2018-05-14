Invasion of privacy case against embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens dropped

ANDY FIES
The invasion of privacy case against embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has been dropped by St. Louis prosecutors.

Prosecutors said they intend to refile at a later date, but want a special prosecutor appointed to do so.

Greitens, who is married, has admitted to having an affair with his former hairdresser in 2015, the year before he was elected governor. The woman told investigators that during a sexual encounter in the basement of Greitens' home, while she was bound and blindfolded, she saw a flash through the blindfold and heard the sound of a cellphone camera going off. Greitens then threatened her with the release of the picture should she ever reveal the affair, she said.

Missouri's felony invasion of privacy law prohibits taking compromising, unauthorized photos and transmitting images "in a manner that allows access to that image via computer."

Prosecutors have acknowledged that they don't possess the picture at the heart of the case but were granted a warrant earlier this month to search the governor's personal email account.

For his part, Greitens has not answered whether he took the picture and has denied that he blackmailed the woman. He has called the proceedings against him a "political witch hunt" and has vowed to stay on as governor, despite calls for him to resign by several of the state's leaders.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Walmart greeter fired after punching man he says threatened him
3 things to watch in the Rockets-Warriors West finals
SWAT standoff ends after murder suspect shoots himself
Meghan Markle's dad may not attend her royal wedding
First Lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery
'Someone hated her': HCC student's killer never found
Sugar Land homeowners upset about continuous sewage spill
Margot Kidder, who played Lois Lane in 1978 "Superman," dies
Show More
Trae Tha Truth visits Facebook Live shooting victim Devyn Holmes in hospital
Rockets' Gerald Green is so Houston, he even has an I-45 tattoo
Texas is far better than California, and here's why
'Cloud Column' sculpture set to debut at MFAH
Police: Man ran over 16-year-old who tried to take cell phone
More News