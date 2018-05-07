Innocent driver killed after chase ends in crash in west Houston

Charges are being filed against a 19-year-old driver who police say ran a red light during a high speed police chase and killed an innocent woman.

It all started around 9 p.m. Sunday when a driver in a white Cadillac was pulled over by a Precinct 5 deputy on I-10.

The driver initially stopped, but as the deputy walked to the car, that 19-year-old sped off, exiting at Echo Lane and the I-10 feeder road.

Witnesses say they saw the Cadillac going at least 100 miles an hour before crashing into a blue Nissan Rogue, killing the 57-year-old woman driving it.

"The driver ran the red light, struck a vehicle that was proceeding north and pushed that vehicle into a pole. The driver of that vehicle was dead on the scene," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

Rene Ochoa found out at midnight that his sister, Leticia Ochoa Ali, died in a car accident.

"It hurts, this news, it's like a bad dream," he said.

The victim's brother says his sister leaves behind four adult children and the family is now heartbroken her life would end this way.

"They don't think of the consequences," Rene Ochoa said. "What can I say?"

Police say the 19-year-old driver will face criminal charges, but they have not yet been filed. The passenger in the white Cadillac was an 18-year-old girl. Both driver and passenger were seriously injured in the crash.

