Police chase ends when suspected stolen vehicle crashes, killing an innocent driver

Durham Police are investigating a three-car crash that left one person dead.

DURHAM, North Carolina --
Durham police are investigating a three-car crash that killed one person Thursday evening.

It happened when police were chasing a suspected stolen vehicle about 7:45 p.m. near Northgate Mall. The suspects T-boned a car not involved in the pursuit, killing the driver of a Hyundai Sonata.

A third car, a Chevrolet Impala, sustained "collateral damage," police said.

The chase, which lasted about 10 minutes, began when police tried to stop a gray 2007 Honda Accord, which police said had been stolen at gunpoint.

Police said it was not a high-speed chase, as it went through residential areas, beginning at Elizabeth Street and Ramseur Street.



The Durham Fire Department confirmed that one person died. An ABC11 crew at the scene said the victim appeared to be a young woman.

Four people were transported to Duke Hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.



One suspect was led away in handcuffs. Another suspect was handcuffed and on the ground. They were both taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The two people in the Impala were also taken to the hospital.

No Durham Police Department vehicles were involved in the crash.
