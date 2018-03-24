Innocent driver killed during high-speed chase in Harris County

Innocent driver killed during high-speed chase in Fort Bend Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
According to the Harris County Sheriffs Office, a chase ended with the suspect killing an innocent driver Saturday morning.

Authorities said that DPS troopers conducted a traffic stop on a stolen 2012 Ford Mustang around 6:00 a.m. Saturday. As the trooper approached the vehicle, the suspect sped away in his vehicle.


According to reports, 17-year-old Chidi Onunkwo ran several traffic lights and struck a 2017 Honda at the intersection of Shiller and Highway 6.

Okunkwo attempted to flee on foot after the crash, but Harris County Deputies found him and he was arrested for felony evading in a vehicle.


The driver of the Honda was identified as 60-year-old Adorn Strambler. She died on the scene.
