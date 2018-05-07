EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3437915" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is at the intersection where an innocent driver was killed during a chase.

An innocent driver is dead after a suspect slammed into the person's car during a high-speed chase in west Houston.It all started around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when a person in a white Cadillac was pulled over by a Precinct 5 deputy on I-10.The driver initially stopped, but as the deputy walked to the car, he sped off, exiting at Echo Lane and the I-10 feeder road.Witnesses say they saw the Cadillac going at least 100 miles an hour before crashing into a blue Nissan Rogue."The driver ran the red light, struck a vehicle that was proceeding north and pushed that vehicle into a pole. The driver of that vehicle was dead on the scene," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.Police say the driver of the Cadillac is a man. A woman was his passenger.Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.If the driver survives, he faces serious criminal charges.