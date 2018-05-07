Innocent driver killed after chase ends in crash in west Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

The crash happened at Echo Lane as deputies were trying to stop a Cadillac that witnesses say was going faster than 100 mph. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An innocent driver is dead after a suspect slammed into the person's car during a high-speed chase in west Houston.

It all started around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when a person in a white Cadillac was pulled over by a Precinct 5 deputy on I-10.

The driver initially stopped, but as the deputy walked to the car, he sped off, exiting at Echo Lane and the I-10 feeder road.

Witnesses say they saw the Cadillac going at least 100 miles an hour before crashing into a blue Nissan Rogue.

"The driver ran the red light, struck a vehicle that was proceeding north and pushed that vehicle into a pole. The driver of that vehicle was dead on the scene," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

Police say the driver of the Cadillac is a man. A woman was his passenger.

Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

If the driver survives, he faces serious criminal charges.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is at the intersection where an innocent driver was killed during a chase.

Follow Jeff on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasehigh-speed chaseperson killeddriver killedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HCC's Central campus closed Monday due to shooting threat
INSIDE THE LOCKER ROOM: Rockets' players react to Game 4
Rockets take commanding 3-1 series lead against Jazz
Hawaii volcano destroys dozens of homes and forces evacuations
Deputies save suicidal man dangling from overpass
Pearland family searching for missing blind dog
Teen comes back to life after being unresponsive for 15 minutes
Family in search of answers 3 years after son's carjacking murder
Show More
Crawfish with all the fixings: Best places to get mudbugs for a party
Digital Deal of the Day
Police: Deli worker stabbed in fight over price of salad
Man tries to set fire at motel to "barbecue all the child molesters"
Practical uses of hypnosis beyond entertainment
More News