Inmate who escaped Harris Co. jail back in custody

An inmate who walked out of jail in downtown Houston is back in custody.According to deputies, Manuel Enrique Alvarez-Soto, 25, was last seen exiting the downtown jail on Commerce Street just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.Alvarez-Soto had been jailed since Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of theft and trespassing.Investigators believe he was able to escape by hiding from view inside the inmate releasing area while awaiting pickup from ICE. He then left through the exit that inmates use after they are approved for release.Even though he had been approved for release on bond, at the request of ICE, he was still being held in custody, deputies said.Harris County Sheriff's Office announced Alvarez-Soto's capture Thursday, but did not immediately give details about his arrest.