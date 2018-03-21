The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding an inmate who escaped from jail Wednesday afternoon.According to deputies, Manuel Enrique Alvarez-Soto, 35, was last seen exiting the downtown jail on Commerce Street just before 4:30 p.m.Alvarez-Soto had been jailed since Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of theft and trespassing.Investigators believe he was able to escape by hiding from view inside the inmate releasing area while awaiting pickup from ICE. He then left through the exit that inmates use after they are approved for release.Even though he had been approved for release on bond, at the request of ICE, he was still being held in custody, deputies said.Alvarez-Soto is described as a male, weighing 190 pounds and 5'10" in height. He has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing black pants and a red shirt.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.