Injured HPD officer Ronny Cortez sends message to shot Pct. 4 deputy

Officer Ronny Cortez says Deputy Justin Gay will have to fight to get through recovery after being shot by a suspect.

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston Police Officer Ronny Cortez says he just wants to walk again.

It's something he thinks about every day.

"I have dreams about it sometimes at night," Cortez said.

Cortez is now bound to a wheelchair after he was shot while responding to a robbery call in his own neighborhood back in February.

That call changed his life forever. Cortez had severe injuries to the hip, neck and his spinal cord.

Everything we know about Officer Ronny Cortez
Officer Ronny Cortez was one of two HPD officers that were wounded



Eight months later, he's undergoing therapy for three hours every day.

"I'm healing up as best as I can right now going to therapy," Cortez says. "Were going to start looking for more activation the legs and sooner or later, I'll be walking."

Officer Cortez cringes when he hears about other officer-involved shootings, like the one from Sunday night involving Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Justin Gay.

Investigators identify man who shot Pct. 4 deputy
Investigators release deptuty's calls for help after he was shot multiple times.


"Don't like to hear of that happening. Unfortunately in today's world they're becoming more common. It's getting crazy out there," Cortez said.

Gay was responding to a domestic disturbance when investigators say 38-year-old Constatine Argyiou shot Gay in the legs six times.

The deputy has already had surgery. Now he's fighting to recover.

"That's basically what this deputy is going to have to do," Cortez said. "He's going to have to fight to get back to normal."

Houston officer takes first steps since being shot
Incredible new video shows Houston Police officer Ronny Cortez taking his first steps in seven months.



Deputy Cortez is now encouraging the young officer.

"It's going to be a long road to recovery. You're going to have to lean on your fellow officers, your fellow deputies, your family, your friends," Cortez said.

Cortez says it's easier said than done, but you can't dwell on what happened.

He says just accept it, and move on, while striving to heal. He also had a message for other law enforcement going into harm's way every day.

"We should look out for each other and understand we're coming to a different time where we're not always going to be looked at as a hero."

Houston officer on road to recovery after being shot
Officer Cortez is back home after surviving being shot three times by a burglary suspect.

Court records: Suspect continued to shoot at deputy after he fell to the ground
Man accused of shooting Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Justin Gay appears in court.

