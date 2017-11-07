EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1779272" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officer Ronny Cortez was one of two HPD officers that were wounded

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2608834" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators release deptuty's calls for help after he was shot multiple times.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2461701" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Incredible new video shows Houston Police officer Ronny Cortez taking his first steps in seven months.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2484836" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officer Cortez is back home after surviving being shot three times by a burglary suspect.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2613544" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man accused of shooting Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Justin Gay appears in court.

Houston Police Officer Ronny Cortez says he just wants to walk again.It's something he thinks about every day."I have dreams about it sometimes at night," Cortez said.Cortez is now bound to a wheelchair after he was shot while responding to a robbery call in his own neighborhood back in February.That call changed his life forever. Cortez had severe injuries to the hip, neck and his spinal cord.Eight months later, he's undergoing therapy for three hours every day."I'm healing up as best as I can right now going to therapy," Cortez says. "Were going to start looking for more activation the legs and sooner or later, I'll be walking."Officer Cortez cringes when he hears about other officer-involved shootings, like the one from Sunday night involving Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Justin Gay."Don't like to hear of that happening. Unfortunately in today's world they're becoming more common. It's getting crazy out there," Cortez said.Gay was responding to a domestic disturbance when investigators say 38-year-old Constatine Argyiou shot Gay in the legs six times.The deputy has already had surgery. Now he's fighting to recover."That's basically what this deputy is going to have to do," Cortez said. "He's going to have to fight to get back to normal."Deputy Cortez is now encouraging the young officer."It's going to be a long road to recovery. You're going to have to lean on your fellow officers, your fellow deputies, your family, your friends," Cortez said.Cortez says it's easier said than done, but you can't dwell on what happened.He says just accept it, and move on, while striving to heal. He also had a message for other law enforcement going into harm's way every day."We should look out for each other and understand we're coming to a different time where we're not always going to be looked at as a hero."