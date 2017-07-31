Indecent exposure ongoing problem at Memorial Park

Deep in the Memorial Park bike trails, avid cyclist Marc Sierra has come across some unusual items."I see a lot of underwear, all over the place, dirty underwear. I also see some unusual men's shoes," said Sierra.Frequent cyclists know that not everyone uses Memorial Park for routine exercise. This year alone, Houston police have arrested three men around the picnic loop for indecent exposure. Thomas Boozer in February, Christopher Toomey in March, and Jose Escobar in May.The most eye-brow raising arrest is Toomey because four years ago, he was among seven men caught during a Memorial Park sting for the exact same alleged crime.At the time, Toomey worked as a Harris County jailer. He ended up being sentenced to 10 days in that same jail. Houston police told ABC13 most of the sexual activities tend to happen during the day. Observant cyclists admit that their eyebrows rise whenever they see someone not in workout clothes."They don't look like they have hiking outfits on, they definitely don't have bikes or dogs, so you're wondering what are they doing back here," said Sierra.The incidents are not new, and the city's parks department referred all questions to police. HPD does regularly patrol the area, though since most illegal activity takes place deep in the woods, it's difficult to find.