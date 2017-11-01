'I'm just praying': Former KIPP counselor accused of sexual assault speaks during jail interview

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A former KIPP Explore Academy counselor charged with sexually assaulting three girls told ABC13 "he's just praying."

Brandon McElveen, 33, appeared before a Harris County judge Wednesday morning. He was arrested in Victoria for three counts of indecency with a child and brought back to Houston on Tuesday.

Investigators said McElveen would pull his victims out of class and sexually assault them behind closed doors. Court records allege the victims were assaulted repeatedly.

In one case, investigators said the victim was sexually assaulted as a kindergartner through the fourth grade.

All three alleged victims are young girls.

ABC13 talked to McElveen during visitation at the jail.

He was quiet and soft-spoken.

"I'm just praying and waiting for my attorney to talk," said McElveen.

When we asked what he was praying for he didn't elaborate. When asked if there's anything he wanted to say to the KIPP families or students, he didn't directly answer.

He stated he was waiting for his attorney.

RELATED: Girls detail how school counselor allegedly molested them

After McElveen was charged, his attorney said the suspect would enter a not guilty plea and they would fight any and all allegations.

Sources said McElveen allegedly sexually assaulted even more children and he will likely face more charges.

McElveen is due in court on Nov. 8.


