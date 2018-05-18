SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Hundreds turn out for candlelight vigils after Santa Fe shooting

Ted Cruz speaks at vigil for Santa Fe High School. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Hundreds of people turned out Friday night for multiple candlelight vigils following the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School.

Ten people were killed when 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis allegedly opened fire at the high school.

The school district confirmed an unspecified number of injuries, but said they would not release further details at the moment.

Witness say the shooting took place in an art class on campus between 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.

The first vigil is being held at the Texas First Bank, located at 12402 Highway 6. It started at 6 p.m.

The second vigil prayer service is being held at 4613 Highway 3 in Dickinson.

The third vigil prayer service is being held at Chocolate Cowboy Church in Alvin.

