FIRE

Hundreds of American flags burn during fire at American Legion in Spring Branch

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of American flags burn during fire at American Legion in northwest Houston (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hundreds of decommissioned American flags were burned Wednesday in a fire outside the American Legion post in Spring Branch.

"They were going to be burned in a special ceremony," said post manager Martha Rowe. "This wasn't what was planned."

The flags are normally disposed of by burning them, but with veterans and Boy Scouts paying tribute to what the flags represent.

Rowe said she heard the sound of sirens around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke was pouring out of the metal shed set far back on the post's property.

The flags had been given to the American Legion for proper disposal.

"The flags are turned over to us, because they're old and weathered," she said. "They've been displayed in front of buildings and houses."

"We also had the little flags we use for holidays like Veterans Day, Memorial Day and July 4th," Rowe said. "We'll have to replace those."

Electricity was disconnected to the storage shed a long time ago, she said. Vagrants had been found in the building in the past, but not recently.

The Houston Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireamerican flaghouston fire departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
Fire reignites at facility in Texas City
Flames seen for miles after explosion in Texas City
Horse electrocuted after walking through puddle
International Firefighters' Day
More fire
Top Stories
Kinkaid School investigating allegations of sexual misconduct
Video shows woman confront man who walked away with package
Child struck by vehicle in Katy
Man turns to ABC13 for help with homeowners association
Police investigating Snapchat threats against Lamar HS students
Denny's chokehold death trials pushed back against couple
District responds after video shows teacher on top of woman's car
HBU remembers former football star Garret Dolan
Show More
Man accused of exposing himself to girls near Rosenberg school
Police: Woman raped by 2 men in Afton Oaks neighborhood
3-year-old boy at center of Amber Alert reunited with mother
TIMELINE: How missing 3-year-old boy was brought home safely
Lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak grows to 149 cases in 29 states
More News