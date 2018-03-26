Human remains found in trash bag near Lake Houston

The Houston Police Department said human remains were found near Lake Houston Saturday morning.Houston Police Department marine patrol officers were flagged down by witnesses who found a black trash bag by volunteers who were picking up trash along the bridge around 10:00 a.m. in the 11000 block of FM 1960 East.Officers found what they said appeared to be human hair in the bag.Homicide investigators later arrived and confirmed that human remains were in an "advanced state of decomposition" in the bag.Police are waiting for autopsy results.Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.