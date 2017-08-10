HPD to keep track of which bars over-serve and send warnings

File Photo

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston police officers are now going further than just trying to bust drunk drivers. They're following up by finding out which bars may be over-serving customers.

During a press conference Thursday discussing an HPD officer's injuries after being hit by a suspected drunk driver, police chief Art Acevedo announced the new strategy of asking drivers where they were drinking before getting behind the wheel.

Pete Mitchell, owner of Under the Volcano, said he's confident his servers are careful.

"They have the right to refuse anybody that they think shouldn't be served. They can even refuse me or anybody else," he said.

Acevedo said over-serving is a pervasive problem in Houston.

"Too many bartenders and waitresses, as long as you have the cash and you're not causing a problem, they're willing to serve you," Acevedo said.

Officers are now asking suspected drunk drivers what bars or restaurants they're coming from, according to Acevedo. They're sending the bars notices and sharing that information with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Mitchell isn't so sure that will be effective but he said it's worth a shot.

"If you're trying to figure out what places (officers should) go, it seems like the number of complaints you would get would drive it more than what certain drivers are saying," he said.

The TABC already performs yearly inspections and if there's a complaint, they'll conduct a surprise inspection, Mitchell said.

Some bartenders ABC13 spoke to had concerns over the HPD strategy saying drivers may lie about where they were drinking to protect their favorite places.

But Mitchell said bars that aren't doing anything wrong have nothing to worry about.

"As long as you're running a good place, they're not going to bother you," he said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
drunk drivinghouston police departmentbarHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Investigators: Missing man's ID found on human remains
Cartier and hospital volunteer battle over 'LOVE'
Suspect wanted in Midtown bar burglaries
BODYCAM: Officer forced off SW Fwy to avoid crash
Few more showers on Friday
Drag queens to read stories at Houston Public Library
Meningitis killed Harris Co. deputy, not gas leak
Bogus beer festival scam targets Houstonians
Show More
Escaped fugitive captured after escaping from hospital
South Carolina police officer shot repeatedly, survives
Bomb shelters selling fast after Trump, North Korea threats
Hours-old baby found in NW Harris Co. covered in ants
Former Gov. Mark White lies in state at Texas Capitol
More News
Photos
World's biggest bounce house is coming to Houston
Former Texas Gov. Mark White dead at 77
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Birthplace of Tabasco sauce a 'hot' place to visit
More Photos