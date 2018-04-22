HPD officer 'responding to his name' after being critically injured in golf cart accident

A Houston police officer was critically injured in a golf cart crash.

A Houston police officer who was critically injured after falling out of a golf cart is opening his eyes and responding to his name.


Jerry Flores' family says his organs are stable and his brain swelling has gone down.

Sources tell ABC13 officer Jerry Flores was at the tournament benefiting the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club when the accident happened.

Another officer was driving a golf cart when Flores lost his balance and fell.

Sources say he hit his head and suffered a skull fracture. He was taken to Cy-Fair Medical Center.

Flores was off-duty at the time.
