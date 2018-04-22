Update: Jerry Flores is now opening his eyes and responding to his name. He continues to improve everyday. — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) April 22, 2018

A Houston police officer who was critically injured after falling out of a golf cart is opening his eyes and responding to his name.Jerry Flores' family says his organs are stable and his brain swelling has gone down.Sources tell ABC13 officer Jerry Flores was at the tournament benefiting the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club when the accident happened.Another officer was driving a golf cart when Flores lost his balance and fell.Sources say he hit his head and suffered a skull fracture. He was taken to Cy-Fair Medical Center.Flores was off-duty at the time.