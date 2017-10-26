EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2570639" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD Chief Acevedo briefs media on prostitution sting

A huge operation targeting people who pay for sex has led to the arrest of more than 100 so-called "Johns."The Houston Police Department joined multiple agencies in coordinating the arrests.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says an HPD officer was one of the more than 100 people caught in the sting. The officer is now on restricted duty and the subject of an internal investigation.Officials hope announcing the arrests and releasing the mugshots of the "Johns" will help deter others from engaging in the illegal sex trade.