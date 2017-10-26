PROSTITUTION

HPD officer one of 100+ 'Johns' arrested in crackdown of illegal sex trade

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 100 caught in illegal sex trade bust

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A huge operation targeting people who pay for sex has led to the arrest of more than 100 so-called "Johns."

The Houston Police Department joined multiple agencies in coordinating the arrests.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says an HPD officer was one of the more than 100 people caught in the sting. The officer is now on restricted duty and the subject of an internal investigation.
EMBED More News Videos

HPD Chief Acevedo briefs media on prostitution sting



Officials hope announcing the arrests and releasing the mugshots of the "Johns" will help deter others from engaging in the illegal sex trade.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sexprostitutionmugshotsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PROSTITUTION
Spring Motel 6 labeled 'nuisance' after 320 calls for help
Dozens arrested in north Houston prostitution sting
Former HPD officer arrested in prostitution sting
250+ arrested in sex trafficking crackdown in Harris Co.
More prostitution
Top Stories
Driver dies after slamming big rig into restaurant
WHAT A GAME! Astros win Game 2 in extra innings
Verlander insists intense pep talk late in Game 2
HISD gives parents more options for school start times
Yankees' Girardi out as manager after ALCS vs. Astros
Walgreens to stock life-saving Narcan drug
Road debris causes flat tires on 19 vehicles on US 59
Declassified JFK assassination files go public today
Show More
Dodgers fan detained after jump into Astros bullpen
Gordon's 3 at buzzer lifts Rockets past 76ers
Fans excited to welcome their 'Stros back home
Astros fans in L.A. witness history
Amber Alert issued for boy taken in south Texas
More News
Top Video
Fans take Astros pride up another level
Driver dies after slamming big rig into restaurant
Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest
Walgreens to stock life-saving Narcan drug
More Video