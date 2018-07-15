HPD officer involved in shooting on city's north side

Investigators responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 700 block of Doverside (north Houston). Suspect believed to be involved in an aggravated robbery. No officers wounded. PIO en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 15, 2018

The Houston Police Department confirms an officer was involved in a shooting on the city's north side Sunday morning.It happened in the 700 block of Doverside just before 9 a.m.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says a man was doing yard work when a teenager approached him with a gun and stole his wallet and cell phone.The teen quickly fled the scene.Officers arrived a few minutes later. While taking the victim's statement, police say a witness spotted the suspect in the area.Chief Acevedo says the officers ran after the teen who was armed with a pistol.One officer discharged several rounds hitting the teen in the abdomen. The officers immediately started to administer first aid to the suspect.Paramedics were called to the scene.The teen's condition is not known.No officers were wounded in the incident.The officers were wearing body cameras that were activated at the top of the chase and shooting.Chief Acevedo says there has been an increase in these types of robberies and workers need to be aware of their surroundings.