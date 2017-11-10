HPD officer accused of stealing drugs to appear in court

A Houston Police Department officer will appear in court today after being charged with narcotics-related evidence tampering, the department confirmed to ABC13.Julissa Guzman Diaz was arrested and relieved of duty on Thursday.Diaz was sworn in more than a decade ago and assigned to the Clear Lake patrol division.According to sources, she was arrested on duty after an internal affairs sting operation. Diaz was suspected of stealing drugs during traffic stops, sources told ABC13.IAD officers went undercover during the investigation.Diaz is due to appear in probable cause court this morning, but will later appear for a hearing on Monday, with bond set at $2,500..She has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the Internal Affairs Division investigation, and her peace officer powers have been suspended.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo released the following statement about Diaz's arrest: