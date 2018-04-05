Police: Man hiding in car tried to strangle woman with phone cord inside west Houston garage

Woman attacked inside her garage in west Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are looking for a male suspect after a woman was assaulted inside the garage of her west Houston home.

According to investigators, the 27-year-old victim was attempting to get items out of her car in the 9800 block of Pine Lake Drive around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday.

A male suspect, wearing a mask and gloves, grabbed her from the back seat and attempted to strangle her with a phone cord, police said.

Authorities said the victim yelled for help, which alerted others in the area and forced the suspect to leave the home.

The woman suffered minor injuries to her neck.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
