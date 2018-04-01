Today's Top Stories
HPD: Man found shot to death inside vehicle in west Houston
KTRK
Sunday, April 01, 2018 05:52PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was found dead inside a vehicle Sunday afternoon in west Houston, police said.
According to HPD, the man was shot to death on Ashford Point Drive around 3 p.m.
No other details have been released.
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
