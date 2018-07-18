MISSING WOMAN

Danielle Rainwater, 19, last seen June 14 in the Uptown area of Houston

HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Teen missing since June 14 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police says a teen they're looking for hasn't been seen since the middle of last month.

Danielle Rainwater, 19, was last seen June 14 in the 5800 block of San Felipe in the Uptown area.

She is described as white, 5'4", 110 pounds, with hazel eyes, and brown hair.

Police noted that Rainwater is known to hang out in the Galleria area and at Arpi's Phoenician Deli on Westheimer.

Police are urging anyone who has seen Rainwater to contact HPD's Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.
