HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police are looking for more potential victims of a Boy Scout volunteer accused of child sexual abuse.
According to police, 41-year-old Ulf Lueders was involved in the Boy Scouts of America's Sam Houston Area Council where he had access to children. He was associated with Troop 111, Ship 846 and Crew 762, which are located in north Houston.
Police are trying to get in touch with any minors who were in contact with Lueders while he was working with the Boy Scouts over the last seven or eight years. They urged parents of those affected units to talk with their children.
If parents feel anything inappropriate happened, police urged them to contact investigators at 713-986-3303.
Lueders has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and online solicitation of a minor.
Authorities say Lueders is connected to an incident that allegedly took place on August 16. According to court documents, Lueders is accused of contacting a teen online in order to have sex.
The abuse reportedly happened in June 2010, involving a child younger than age 14, according to court documents. Another instance from January 2014 accuses Lueders of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Police said Lueders was a volunteer with the Boy Scout organization, but they have since severed ties.
The youth organization issued a statement from Tom Varnell, CEO/Scout Executive, Sam Houston Area Council, Boy Scouts of America:
"The behavior included in these allegations is abhorrent and runs counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands. We were shocked to learn of these allegations and took immediate action to remove this individual and prohibit him from any future participation in our programs.
"The safety and well-being of our youth members is of paramount importance to the BSA, and integral to everything we do. We seek to prevent child abuse through a comprehensive program of education on the subject, the chartered organization leader selection process, criminal background and other checks, policies and procedures to serve as barriers to abuse and the prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of abuse.
"The BSA has a dedicated 24-hour 'Scouts First Helpline' (844-726-8871) available to encourage reporting any concerning behaviors or suspected inappropriate activity.
"The BSA offers assistance with counseling to any Scout, former Scout, or the family member of any Scout who suffered abuse during their time in Scouting. Individuals can contact the toll-free helpline (855-295-1531) or email scouthelp@scouting.org for these sensitive matters."
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff