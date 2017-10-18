Houston police are looking for more potential victims of a Boy Scout volunteer accused of child sexual abuse.According to police, 41-year-old Ulf Lueders was involved in the Boy Scouts of America's Sam Houston Area Council where he had access to children. He was associated with Troop 111, Ship 846 and Crew 762, which are located in north Houston.Police are trying to get in touch with any minors who were in contact with Lueders while he was working with the Boy Scouts over the last seven or eight years. They urged parents of those affected units to talk with their children.If parents feel anything inappropriate happened, police urged them to contact investigators at 713-986-3303.Lueders has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and online solicitation of a minor.Authorities say Lueders is connected to an incident that allegedly took place on August 16. According to court documents, Lueders is accused of contacting a teen online in order to have sex.The abuse reportedly happened in June 2010, involving a child younger than age 14, according to court documents. Another instance from January 2014 accuses Lueders of aggravated sexual assault of a child.Police said Lueders was a volunteer with the Boy Scout organization, but they have since severed ties.The youth organization issued a statement from Tom Varnell, CEO/Scout Executive, Sam Houston Area Council, Boy Scouts of America: