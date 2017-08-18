HPD investigators are on the scene of a potential murder-suicide near Tanglewood.Authorities were called to the 5700 block of Sugar Hill just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday.Relatives had last heard from the couple two days ago and called officials to conduct a welfare check.Authorities said it appears the bodies had been there a couple of days.Officials said the couple involved has had issues in the past and concerned relatives knew there could be problems.The couple is described to be in their mid-30s or 40s.The man died of a gunshot wound, officials said, while they can't say how the woman died.There was paraphernalia of drug use inside the apartment, according to investigators.Authorities said they removed dogs from the residence after finding the bodies.