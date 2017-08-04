EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2276247" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announces an internal affairs investigation into an incident with Amber Willemsen.

The Houston Police Department has launched an internal affairs investigation into one of its officer's interactions with a woman later found guilty in the drunk driving death of a Pearland officer.Amber Willemsen, who has been sentenced to decades in prison for the drunk driving crash that killed Officer Endy Ekpanya last summer, was involved in a 2015 crash that may have also involved alcohol.According to testimony during her trial, Willemsen rear-ended another driver who later said Willemsen reeked of alcohol and appeared drunk -- but Willemsen was not arrested, and the police report detailing the incident made no mention of the drunk driving claim.Willemsen claimed the officer dropped her off at a nearby Denny's and encouraged her to get her life together.HPD has confirmed it will investigate that officer's handling of the case.