HPD investigating after man shot in the leg in NE Houston

Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a bullet wound to the leg. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg in northeast Houston.

Houston police say they received a call at about 7:45 p.m. of a person being shot in the leg at the 2800 block of Laura Koppe.

It is unknown if anyone has been arrested or the cause of the shooting.

