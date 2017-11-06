A female victim was rushed to the hospital after she was pistol-whipped during a domestic disturbance, according to investigators.Houston police were called to a scene in the 8000 block of Mullins Drive just after 8 p.m. when neighbors reported hearing shots fired.Investigators say a man had fired a shot and then pistol-whipped the victim. She was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.Several of her family members were questioned, and investigators are consulting with the district attorney about possible charges.