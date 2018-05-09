HPD cracking down on CBD oil, laced with deadly chemical

HPD is cracking down on CBD oil. If it contains a certain chemical, it can be deadly. HPD seized products from 3 businesses. Whoever is adding the chemical is not a professional. One doctor said people taking these drugs are “volunteering to be lab rats.” @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/J6ANMMbzb9 — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) May 9, 2018

Police are cracking down on a deadly epidemic of synthetic CBD oil. Police say a chemical is added to the oil, making it illegal to sell.Undercover officers bought the product from three area businesses and tested it.After that, officers seized the oil and other CBD products from those businesses including Fantasy in Montrose and Dreamerz and Smokey Doke off Bingle."People are spiking these substances with a wide-variety of different pharmaceuticals, most of which are illegal, all of which we know to be dangerous," said Dr. David Persse with City of Houston Emergency Medical Services.The attorney for Smokey Doke said his client bought the product from a third party and didn't know it contained an illegal chemical.He said his client has voluntarily taken the items off the shelves. He also said his client won't sell them until he's satisfied that he's dealing with a reputable distributor.