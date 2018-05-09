HPD cracking down on CBD oil, laced with deadly chemical

EMBED </>More Videos

CBD oil seized at smoke shops. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are cracking down on a deadly epidemic of synthetic CBD oil. Police say a chemical is added to the oil, making it illegal to sell.

Undercover officers bought the product from three area businesses and tested it.

After that, officers seized the oil and other CBD products from those businesses including Fantasy in Montrose and Dreamerz and Smokey Doke off Bingle.


"People are spiking these substances with a wide-variety of different pharmaceuticals, most of which are illegal, all of which we know to be dangerous," said Dr. David Persse with City of Houston Emergency Medical Services.

The attorney for Smokey Doke said his client bought the product from a third party and didn't know it contained an illegal chemical.

He said his client has voluntarily taken the items off the shelves. He also said his client won't sell them until he's satisfied that he's dealing with a reputable distributor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drug bustdrugsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kinkaid School investigating allegations of sexual misconduct
Child struck by vehicle in Katy
Police investigating Snapchat threats against Lamar HS students
Denny's chokehold death trials pushed back against couple
District responds after video shows teacher on top of woman's car
HBU remembers former football star Garret Dolan
Man accused of exposing himself to girls near Rosenberg school
3-year-old boy at center of Amber Alert reunited with mother
Show More
TIMELINE: How missing 3-year-old boy was brought home safely
Lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak grows to 149 cases in 29 states
Attorney of former prosecutor defends client in Alfred Brown case
1st murder charges filed in 2015 biker shooting in Waco
Former employees file lawsuit against Bay Area Regional Medical Center
More News