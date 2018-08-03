Chief Art Acevedo says murder suspect Joseph Pappas' advanced weapons training placed him at the top of the priority list for Houston police.As investigators continue to unravel the murder of prominent Houston physician Dr. Mark Hausknecht, we're learning new details about the evidence police found before Pappas died of an apparent suicide on Friday.Acevedo says the doctor's murder was unwittingly captured by a METRO bus on July 20, and shows the precision with which Pappas, an ex-deputy constable, was able to kill the prominent doctor."It was one of the most chilling videos I've ever watched," Acevedo said. "That's why, when we saw the skill of that individual, we wanted to take him into custody very quickly."Pappas was believed to be camping along Brays Bayou before his final moments Friday morning.The police chief says when police spotted Pappas this morning along Bob White Drive, he was armed with two guns and was wearing body armor.Acevedo says this fact alone left him feeling grateful that no officer was injured.Pappas was also carrying a backpack, but it is unclear whether this is the same backpack he was wearing on the day of the murder.The Houston Police Department says the bicycle Pappas was seen riding has not been located.A lengthy dossier connects Pappas with the murder of Dr. Hausknecht. Inside that file was extensive information about the murder victim.Two dozen other doctors were found listed on a separate list. It is still unclear to police why those physicians' names were compiled.Also unclear, Acevedo says, is why Pappas waited 20 years. It's a question detectives hope to piece together as their investigation continues.