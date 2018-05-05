SHOOTING

2 people shot in apparent road rage incident in west Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident that left two people injured in west Houston.

Officers were dispatched around 6:33 p.m. Saturday to a shooting in the 12000 block of Richmond Avenue.

According to police, three vehicles were involved in the incident.

One person in each of the targeted vehicles were injured. Police say they were transported to SW Memorial Hermann with non-life threatening injuries.

HPD says one of the suspects left the scene in a vehicle.

