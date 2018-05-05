SHOOTING

2 people injured in shooting in west Houston, HPD says

Police responding to reported shooting in west Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating a reported shooting in west Houston.

Officers were dispatched around 6:33 p.m. Saturday to a shooting in the 12000 block of Richmond Avenue.

Authorities say two people were transported to the hospital. One victim was allegedly shot in the leg.

Officers say the suspect left the scene in a vehicle.
