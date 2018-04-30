HPD: 2 men shot and killed inside warehouse in north Houston

RAW VIDEO: crime scene tape around big warehouse strip in NW Houston. 2 men shot, killed. Police unclear if this is a home or business. Waiting for update from detectives. I’m live in 15 min on #abc13 w an update. pic.twitter.com/uvsvpGHw0w — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) April 30, 2018

Homicide detectives are investigating what led to the deadly shooting of two men inside a warehouse in north Houston early Monday morning.This happened just before 2:00 a.m. inside a warehouse off the North Freeway near W. Little York behind a Food Town grocery store.The warehouse is located in a strip center with businesses and homes. It's unclear if the building where the shooting happened is a home or a business.Police pulled aside a couple men who appear to be witnesses.A man was led out of the warehouse in handcuffs, however it's not clear if a shooter has been arrested.Police are also working to determine how many times the victims were shot.