HPD: 2 men shot and killed inside warehouse in north Houston

Investigators are on the scene of a shooting where they say two men were killed. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Homicide detectives are investigating what led to the deadly shooting of two men inside a warehouse in north Houston early Monday morning.

Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer is live at the scene getting updates from police on the deadly shooting.

This happened just before 2:00 a.m. inside a warehouse off the North Freeway near W. Little York behind a Food Town grocery store.



The warehouse is located in a strip center with businesses and homes. It's unclear if the building where the shooting happened is a home or a business.

Police pulled aside a couple men who appear to be witnesses.

A man was led out of the warehouse in handcuffs, however it's not clear if a shooter has been arrested.

Police are also working to determine how many times the victims were shot.

