Howard University students demand answers amid financial scandal

ERICA Y KING
WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Howard University students are on their sixth day of protesting at the school's administration building after revelations that six financial employees were fired for allegedly misusing institutionally-issued financial aid funds surfaced.

Students are slated to resume negotiations with university administrators on Tuesday. The historically black university's student protesters made nine demands.

The university's administration board met one of those nine demands - agreeing to extend the deadline for the $200 housing deposit for students until May 1.

HU Resist, the group leading protests, are also demanding the resignation of the school's president, Wayne Frederick along with the board of trustees. Along with resignations, they are asking the university to freeze tuition costs and publicly list administrators' salaries.

The university issued a statement Monday expressing full support of its president and trustees.

"The Council of Deans is confident that the plans, strategies, programs and activities of the University Board of Trustees and President Wayne A.I. Frederick are yielding positive results and are on a positive trajectory for a strong and positive future for our beloved institution," the statement read.

Howard University said Frederick met with students to hear concerns and answer questions on Monday. However, some student protestors said they weren't informed of a meeting and weren't invited.

After news initially broke, Frederick released a statement confirming university grants, which were not federally-funded, were given to some employees who had also received tuition remissions - or reductions.

The combined financial aid packaged exceeded the cost of attendance. The employees allegedly pocketed the excess money.

Some university students barricaded administration building doors Friday morning - only granting those with student ID's access. They also assembled in the Board of Trustee's office Friday afternoon and have occupied the building since.

Last Thursday, students gathered in the administrator's building to sing songs like "B**** Better Have My Money," by Grammy Award-winning pop-artist Rihanna.

Rihanna even offered her stamp of approval.

Some of the protest participants noted that they were still volunteering for charitable causes - even as the sit-in continued.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Female suspect involved in shooting at YouTube HQ
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
Houston families anxious to reunite with injured bus crash victims
Shooters on the run after injuring man and child at gas station
School girls kneel while performing national anthem
'Astros baby' coos with glee at Houston home opener
Teen kills man on the way to work with his son in SW Houston
Condo belonging to vet in murder-for-hire plot for sale
Show More
Destined to be: Bullied boy adopts cat with same rare conditions
Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico
Baby killed in crash while family shops for baptism
'Chew' star Carla Hall to host Houston benefit
Earned it: Astros receive World Series rings Tuesday
More News
Photos
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
More Photos