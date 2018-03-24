How the United States participated in 'March for Our Lives'

M.L. NESTEL
Hundreds of thousands of energized protesters descended on Washington, D.C., on Saturday afternoon in a bid to end gun violence more than a month after the Valentine's Day school rampage in Parkland, Florida, where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz allegedly slaughtered 17 students and teachers.

But beyond the nation's capital, solidarity was shown in all 50 United States, where toddlers to grannies to nuns joined Parkland students to echo their call of "enough is enough."

From bullseyes screenprinted on kids' T-shirts in Alaska to "fists in the air!" rallycries in Alabama here are some of the sights and sounds from this historic day.

Alabama

Alaska

D.C.

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas
Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina
North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
