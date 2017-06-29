Houston's first skyscraper up for sale

Houston's first skyscraper and only downtown building designed with Italian Renaissance architecture is up for sale.The Niels Esperson Building was built in 1927 by Mellie Esperson to honor her late husband. A second building, the Mellie Esperson building was built in 1941.The main building has 32 stories and is 410 feet tall. When it was built, it was the tallest building west of the Mississippi River.The beautiful building, at 808 Travis, is known for its iconic cupola, inspired by Bramante's "Tempietto" martyrium in Rome.Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, is marketing the building on behalf of the owner.