Houston police officer arrested for DWI in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston police officer has been suspended after being arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence.

Officer William Lacy, 46, was stopped by a DPS trooper on State Loop 494 in Montgomery County around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The DPS trooper stopped the officer driving a 2016 Toyota pickup for traffic violations and determined he was intoxicated.

Lacy was transported to the Montgomery County jail after a blood specimen was obtained.

HPD public information officer John Cannon said that Lacy is suspended from the Houston Police Department pending the investigation.
