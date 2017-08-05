Houston officers injured in crash released from hospital

Update: All 4 officers injured in 9200 West Bellfort crash treated & released from hospital HPD Vehicular Crimes continues investigation. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 5, 2017

Four officers have been released from the hospital after crashing into each other.Investigators said two Houston Police patrol vehicles collided on West Bellfort Avenue at Plainfield around 4:15 p.m. Friday.All the officers involved were taken to the hospital for treatment.No other injuries were reported in the crash.HPD's Vehicular Crimes unit is investigating how the crash happened.