Houston officers injured in crash released from hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Four officers have been released from the hospital after crashing into each other.

Investigators said two Houston Police patrol vehicles collided on West Bellfort Avenue at Plainfield around 4:15 p.m. Friday.

All the officers involved were taken to the hospital for treatment.



No other injuries were reported in the crash.

HPD's Vehicular Crimes unit is investigating how the crash happened.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
houston police departmentofficer injuredinvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Scattered afternoon downpours this weekend
3 Marines missing after Osprey aircraft 'mishaps'
What to expect at White Linen Night in the Heights
Two lotteries, two chances to win millions of dollars
Motorcyclist killed after slamming into SUV
7 TV shows younger than Taylor Swift getting reboots
Jenny from the block? No, she's Jay from Houston!
The Houston area is a wonderland this weekend
Show More
Midtown's Weights + Measures keeps it fresh for HRW
Ultra-Modern home shines light on Museum District
Gelato on a stick! New dessert shop popping up
Goats and yoga - You know you want to
N. Fwy northbound reopens after fire truck rear-ended
More News
Top Video
Motorcyclist killed after slamming into SUV
Two lotteries, two chances to win millions of dollars
3 Marines missing after Osprey aircraft 'mishaps'
What to expect at White Linen Night in the Heights
More Video