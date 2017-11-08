HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

Houston designer hosts a 'fashion funeral' to say goodbye to Harvey and signal a fresh start

Flood victims have "Harvey" funeral as they get back on their feet (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
When Hurricane Harvey flooded their Fleetwood subdivision in west Houston, Gayla and Russell Bentley, along with their dog, Skipper, were rescued by a Coast Guard boat. They had to wait two weeks to return to their neighborhood, which had never previously flooded in the 27 years they had lived there, for the chest-deep water to recede. And when they did, they found nearly all of their furniture and personal belongings had been destroyed.

They don't have flood insurance (friends have started a YouCaring crowdsourcing relief fund to help them out), but they still have a good sense of humor and a keen understanding about the important things in life.

Though the first floor of their home has been stripped down to the studs and it will be months before they can move back in, they decided they needed some closure now. So on a recent sunny afternoon, the couple and Gayla's pal, Laura Beggins, invited their friends and loved ones to a "fashion funeral."

