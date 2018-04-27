The Houston Astros are the best team in baseball, now they're trying to be the best team on the battlefield.Fortnite fever has taken over and millions of people are getting online to play it.If you don't know what Fortnite is, ask your kids. One hundred players drop into a battlefield and try to be the last person standing in a "Hunger Games" type battle royale.The Astros have even brought their love for the game onto the field. They've been spotted celebrating after a win by dancing together the way characters in the game celebrate.Hopefully, they can take their "Victory Royales" from Fortnite and turn it into another World Series championship.