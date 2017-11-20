Houston area dine-in options for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is here, but if you haven't made plans, or you don't want to be stuck in the kitchen at home, several restaurants are open, and can do the Thanksgiving cooking and cleanup for you.An authentic Brazilian steakhouse offering a variety of flame-roasted meats, side dishes, and an extensive salad bar, will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p. m. During Thanksgiving Day brunch the restaurant will offer turkey breast (wrapped in bacon or without) served tableside on skewers, and house-made cranberry sauce and gravy will be placed on the table with the family-style sides.B & B will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Guests can order from a prix-fixe menu plus the regular dinner menu. You are also guaranteed to go home with leftovers. Every guest receives a special leftover take-home turkey sandwich made in the butcher shop with roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and a side of gravy. Complimentary to-go hot apple cider, Thanksgiving-themed cookies, and pumpkin cheesecake balls are also available.This farm to table favorite is offering a three-course, prix-fixe menu at its Washington location from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Offerings will include a spinach apple salad, garlic herb turkey breast and herb crusted tofu steak for all the vegetarians out there, along with a variety of sides and a choice of mom's chocolate cake, sweet potato bread pudding or pecan pie for dessert. $40 per person (not including beverages, tax or gratuity). To make a reservation, please call 713-868-1131. *Benjy's in the Village will be closed.*Put some Greek in your Thanksgiving. The restaurant offers two meal deals - one that feeds 2 to 4 people for $200 and another that feeds 4 to 6 people for $400. Each meal will include Helen's trio of dips and a variety of side dishes in addition to a chosen salad, starter, entree and dessert.The annual Thanksgiving Day brunch at Quattro has become a tradition for many families. The extravagant meal is offered from 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. The restaurant offers a selection of 85 items, such as a raw bar, sushi, turkey with all the traditional accompaniments and a myriad of desserts. Complimentary beverages including Mimosas and Bloody Marys will also be offered. ($105 for adults / $49 for children ages 6 - 12) Thanksgiving Dinner is offered from 5:30 - 10 p.m. Guests will enjoy a charcuterie corner in addition to one starter and one entrée for $68 per person with additional wine pairings for $40.Put dinner in the hands of the chef with the Thanksgiving omakase menu ($75 per person) from 2 to 9 p.m. Omakase, which translates to "entrust the chef", is a personalized tasting menu featuring exclusive off-the-menu dishes prepared with premium, chef-selected ingredients.Enjoy Japanese dishes such as robata-grilled pumpkin miso soup with almond oil, Japanese-style fried turkey leg with smoked chili aioli, and pecan pie with persimmon pomegranate compote and salted caramel ice cream. Roka Akor's standard dinner menu will also be available. For reservations, please call 713-622-1777.Trendy Steak 48 will offer a special prix-fixe menu of turkey, whipped truffle potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy for $59 per person. The restaurant's regular menu will also be available. Thanksgiving hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations can be secured by calling 713-322-7448.Enjoy a family-style dinner menu available for take-out or dining-in at the restaurant on Thursday, November 23, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.La Table's Thanksgiving feast includes a juicy oven roasted, grain fed, free range organic turkey served with Madeira gravy and seasonal side dishes including cranberry wild mushroom brioche stuffing, haricot verts almondine, honey-roasted sweet potatoes, potato purée, cranberry relish and parker house rolls. For dessert, a bourbon pecan pie topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce, and a pumpkin pie served with gingerbread chantilly and cranberry marmalade. The menu will be available for $95 per adult and $45 per child (ages 5-12) to dine in the restaurant. Guests can also order the Thanksgiving menu to go for $50 per person (minimum of 6 people) or for delivery within a 10-mile radius of the restaurant for a $25 fee.Del Frisco's will be open from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. with a featured 3-course Thanksgiving turkey dinner for $49 per person in addition to offering Del's regular a la carte dinner menu. Del Frisco's Thanksgiving menu features a choice of butternut squash soup or a seasonal harvest salad; followed by slow roasted turkey breast served with apple-sausage stuffing, trimmings include: mashed sweet potatoes and Del's signature chateau mashed potatoes, thin green beans, pan gravy and cranberry relish; guests can then choose from a pumpkin cheesecake or pecan pie a la mode to end the meal on a sweet note!Enjoy a Creole Thanksgiving at Brennan's of Houston For $60 per person, guests may select their choice of an appetizer, entrée, and dessert such as the following. Dishes include Turducken with kumquat marmalade and toasted pumpkin, snapping turtle soup a Brennan's tradition splashed with sherry, Texas creole roasted American turkey mushrooms & andouille dressing, Abbeville molasses roasted sweet potato, green bean casserole, cognac gravy, and Jose's cranberry sauce, southern baked apple rose Texas pecan & sorghum granola, calvados caramel, and brandy milk punch ice cream.The Capital Grille's CityCentre and The Galleria locations will offer its full dinner menu plus their executive chef's take on a traditional Thanksgiving meal for $39 per adult/$15 per child between 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. The restaurant will offer slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, french green beans with Marcona almonds and cranberry pear chutney, accompanied by Sam's mashed potatoes to share. The once-a-year-only pumpkin cheesecake is available for $10.Eddie V's Houston CityCentre and West Ave locations will be open this year from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. offering its full dinner menu in addition to the Executive Chef's take on a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Eddie V's will offer sliced turkey with pan gravy, baby French green beans with sun-dried tomatoes, brioche sage stuffing, roasted butternut squash, cranberry chutney and hand-whipped potatoes for $39 per adult/$15 per child. For dessert, Eddie V's will offer a pumpkin pie tartlet with whipped cream and praline sauce for an additional $11.Late night! If you're working late on Thanksgiving, don't skip out on the turkey. We serve a traditional turkey dinner with all of the fixings for $26, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, turkey, cranberry, stuffing and more!The following restaurants are offering take-out food.Killen's beloved smokehouse is selling whole smoked turkeys for your Thanksgiving table. The 14 to 16-pound birds are $65 each and must be pre-ordered, pre-paid and picked up at Killen's Barbecue on Wednesday by 8 p.m. With only 200 available, you'll want to act fast. Call 281-485-2272.Killen's tamales are back! The house-made masa is stuffed with a Snake River Farms chopped brisket mixture to make epically good brisket tamales. Available weekly through the holidays Thursday-Saturday until supplies run out, they'll also be available for pick-up orders Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving (restaurant is closed Thanksgiving Day). $20/dozen.Picos has announced a new holiday tamale menu including tamales nortenos, two different pork belly chicharrones, and two different dulce de leche tamales . These varieties will be available for $36 a dozen and $18 a half dozen. Tamales nortenos, pork or beef in red chili, chicken in green chili, vegetarian, black bean and cheese, or chicken in black mole will be available for $18 a dozen and $9 a half dozen.Pre-ordering begins on Thursday, November 9, and the drive-by tamale stand opens on Wednesday, November 15 in the restaurant's parking lot on the corner of Kirby Drive and Richmond Avenue. The Tamale Stand will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through January 6, excluding Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Guests can also pre-order their favorite tamales by calling 281-687-0410 and then drive by to pick up their freshly made orders.Goode Company's mesquite-smoked turkeys have become a holiday favorite for many families and can be shipped! The succulent 10-pound bird runs for $75.Goode Co. has desserts covered -- their classic Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie is legendary with its gooey, rich flavor and fresh Texas pecans. Drive-through pie booths will be open at all Goode Co. BBQ locations the two days before both Thanksgiving and Christmas from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Don't forget to pick up pralines, too!This longtime Houston southern food favorite offers whole pies and cakes for the holidays, as well as a variety of delicious side dishes that can be picked up and reheated. Dessert offerings include carrot cake (with cream cheese icing), Italian cream cake (with cream cheese icing), pumpkin pie and apple pie (with crumb topping) while side dish offerings include jambalaya and shrimp etouffée in addition to fall and winter specialties like corn pudding, cornbread dressing and squash casserole. Advanced notice is required for fall and winter specialty orders.If you can't decide which Thanksgiving dessert to enjoy, why not enjoy them all? The bakery's famed pumpecapple piecake, is a 24 pound, 11-inch tall pie-cake which is a pumpkin pie baked in a pumpkin spice cake, a pecan pie baked in chocolate cake and an apple pie baked into a spice cake, with cream cheese icing holding each layer together, all topped and covered with cream cheese icing, pecan pieces and a caramel drizzle.During the holiday season, Molina's iconic traditional pork tamales are just $10.95 a dozen ($2 off regular price).Dish society can take care of your Thanksgiving sides -- balsamic bacon brussels sprouts, truffled mac 'n' cheese, roasted vegetables, mashed sweet potatoes, super brussels sprout salad, and wine-poached apple pecan salad.