San Diego officials said a hot air balloon ride was cut short when it had to make an emergency landing.Fourteen passengers were on board when the balloon went down near a road Sunday night.They said the balloon's basket got stuck in a brush and began to tip over and go up in the air again.Luckily, no one was hurt, but ironically, this is the second year the same balloon made an emergency landing in the same area.Since the incident, the hot air balloon released the following statement: