A missing Quarter Horse that may have been taken from the stable where she was boarding at may have been found, Harris County officials said.The horse, believed to have the same identifiable brand as Kat, was found in a yard on Wednesday -- a day after Cindy Gomez believed she was taken.The horse was found with the saddle on its back.Gomez told ABC13 she hadn't slept since Tuesday night, which is the night her 3-year-old horse vanished from the stable."I raised her from a few months old, and she's like one of my kids," she said.Gomez and her husband and son had taken "Kat" to a roping class Tuesday and returned late that evening to the stables near Anderson Road and Post Oak in southwest Houston. She said she secured the horse in the stall. When Gomez returned Wednesday evening, the stall was empty."Another woman who rented there told me some of her tack had been stolen the same night," Gomez said.She said another tenant had told her that the stables and barn had security cameras. A representative for the stable owner said that information was incorrect, and that while there are cameras, they haven't been in operation.Gomez filed a police report with HPD and has called the Texas Rangers, who investigate livestock thefts.Kat has a brand -- the letter "N" -- with a circle around it.Anyone with information can call HPD's Theft Division.