Paying tribute to officers for National Police Week

In honor of the fallen (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
During National Police Week, ABC13 would like to take time to honor those who put their uniforms on and pay the ultimate sacrifice by remembering some of the stories of bravery, courage and dedication to the badge.

In a touching video by the Miami Police Department, Sergeant Tony Ginzo played an acoustic rendition of "Knockin on Heaven's Door." In the video, Ginzo performed the heartfelt song as images appeared of officers who recently died in the line of duty.
The Miami Police Department honored those that died in the line of duty with a heartfelt music video.



Three officers recounted their emotional experience searching for children who ultimately died in a massive house fire in Montgomery County on Friday. The three young children were trapped on the second story of a home in Tamina when the floor collapsed beneath them.

Three officers recount their emotional experience searching for children who ultimately died in a massive house fire in Montgomery County.



"I don't know. I don't know how he missed me...by the Grace of God," said officer Greg Vradenburg.

Vradenburg describes a frightening moment when he narrowly escaped death in January 2016. Video from his body camera was recently released that shows what happened before a shooting involving a chase suspect.
Body cam video released in assault of a Conroe police officer.


Meanwhile, a 14-year-old battling a rare cancer got his wish to join the Tomball Police Department. Nathan McGarrett has dreamed of a career in law enforcement for as long as he can remember and the officers in Tomball made his dream come true.
Nathan McGarrett has dreamed of a career in law enforcement for as long as he can remember and the officers in Tomball made his dream a reality.



It's not a surprise that officers can get into interesting situations, and when it comes to chasing suspects on the highway or in neighborhoods, who knows what could happen. Watch the video below to take a look at some of the Houston area's most bizarre police chases.

Our area has seen several bizarre chases recently.


Weeks after he was shot multiple times in the line of duty, 24-year HPD officer Ronny Cortez is optimistic about his ability to walk again. Cortez was critically wounded in February while attempting to capture a burglary suspect in the 8700 block of Sterlingame.

Injured HPD officer speaks about his recovery, Kevin Quinn reports.

