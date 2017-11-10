Homeowners offering reward after driver crashed into their home

A bizarre hit-and-run in the Montrose area has a homeowner asking for help in finding the person responsible."Maybe we can keep them from hurting themselves or hurting someone else and doing it again," Lane Llewellyn told Eyewitness News.Llewellyn lives with her husband on a corner block off Westheimer.Last Monday around 1 a.m., a crash woke them up. They had to rewind their security camera video to see exactly what happened."The car literally bounces four feet. It sounded like the whole house was caving in," Llewellyn said.Someone driving a dark-colored Honda SUV had crashed into their home and took off, even with the airbag deployed. The impact shattered a mirror on the other side of the wall and caused about $25,000 in structural damage. Llewellyn, who's the local civic association president, says it's part of a bigger problem in the Montrose area."I don't expect drunks and I don't expect people running into my home and I don't expect people speeding through a residential neighborhood, no matter what time of the day," she said.They've requested speed bumps from the city and implore the local bars to be responsible."If this person was inebriated or out of it, they should have been told they can't drive," said Llewellyn.Her camera did not catch a license plate but a deployed airbag is a big clue. She and her husband are offering a $5,000 reward for help finding the driver, who's left them in disbelief."Where are they going to go? I don't know but I'm looking for them, though."