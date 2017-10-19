Homeowner killed when 3 suspects invade north Houston home

One person was killed and another hurt during a home invasion in north Houston.

Just after 5:30 Thursday morning, Houston police took one of the people who lives in the home down to headquarters to hopefully learn more about the suspects in this deadly home invasion.

Police say the suspects fired several shots through the front door of the home. At least seven bullet holes were seen in the door.

It all started just before 2 a.m. Thursday when a man who rents a room at the home was walking out the door.

Apparently, three men burst into the home at the same time.

The 55-year-old homeowner was shot. He died at the scene.

The suspects took cash, a purse, and a cell phone.

Police are now trying to figure out what happened and if the residents knew the suspects.

As many as nine people may live inside the home. Neighbors say the youngest is just 8 or 9 years old.

The man who was shot in the leg apparently rents a room in the back of the house.

Police say three suspects left in a brown Ford Explorer with three stripes on the side.

