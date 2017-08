There could be a small fortune disguised as gaudy cookware hiding in the back of your cupboard.Vintage Pyrex glassware is currently listed at online auction sites for much more than you might expect -- some of the notoriously bright, floral-printed dishes are going for nearly $1,900.The most valuable finds were manufactured between 1915 and 1970. After 1970, the company changed its formula, and the subsequent production runs were less durable than old-school Pyrex.