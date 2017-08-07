HOME & GARDEN

Tenant at odds with landlord after rats infest home

EMBED </>More Videos

Renter upset over rats that have infested her home. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A family renting a home in northwest Harris County said it is so infested with rats that they cannot live there safely.

"It's a nice house. It's just, you know, rats, everywhere," said Chantel Edmonson.

Edmonson said she and her family moved into the home on Fernstone Lane in May.

They didn't find out about the rats until June after they talked to a former tenant who said they also had problems with rats.

Edmonson said she asked the landlord to take care of the problem, but claims he won't.

RELATED: Do you know your rights as a renter?

"Feces all over the counter. Every day they're crawling up here, my kids are terrified because they can hear them so much in the back part of the house," said Edmonson.

In videos sent to ABC13, the rodents could be seen scurrying around.

A few days ago, a rat was caught stuck between the cabinets and dishwasher -- eventually it had to be pried out by an exterminator.

"You could see hands and feet. He was huge," she said.

The family believes there are dozens, if not hundreds of rats, in the attic and walls.

Chamari Edmonson, 11, said the rats makes her nervous to be in the house.

"I'm like...this doesn't feel like a home," she said.

The landlord, Henri Olivier, did not respond to our repeated requests for an interview. He did previously tell Eyewitness News that rental agreement makes it clear that the tenant is responsible for extermination of any pests.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
homeratsrentersHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOME & GARDEN
Do you know your rights? What to know when renting
One local ZIP code named best for real estate returns
Crews remove pile of trash after calls from ABC13
Sod webworms could be destroying your lawn
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Deputies: Victims lured via 'hookup sites'
Football star, two others charged in double murder
Heavy storms likely Monday and Tuesday
Timeline of events in UH student, nurse's disappearance
2 drown while swimming in San Luis Pass area
8-year-old holds world records in shot put
Model: I was lured to Italy, drugged and kidnapped
1641st victim of 9/11 attack identified
Show More
3rd Boy Scout dies after boat strikes power line
Crews rescue man from racing San Antonio flood waters
Tropical Storm Franklin set to make landfall in Mexico
Police identify person of interest in home invasion
Man found dead inside car in Pasadena
More News
Top Video
8-year-old holds world records in shot put
Model: I was lured to Italy, drugged and kidnapped
Timeline of events in UH student, nurse's disappearance
Football star, two others charged in double murder
More Video